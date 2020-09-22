  1. Home
  2. tv

Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi REVEALS she got many compliments from her team for her bridal look

Mugdha Chaphekar, who plays the role of Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya recently opened up about dressing up as a bride for the show, and surprise for PranBir's fans in the upcoming track. Read on.
21173 reads Mumbai
Kumkum Bhagya has been winning fans' favourite since its inception, and TRP's are proof of its popularity. The current track of the show is revolving around Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) and Ranbir's (Krishna Kaul) drama. While PranBir fans are excited to see their beloved duo finally tie the knot, Abhi (Shabhir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) are not quite convinced with PranBir's wedding. 

Since the track chronicles around marriage, it is all about glitter, decorations, and beautiful attires, apart from the drama. Both, Parchi and Ranbir have made heads turn with their wedding outfits. But, it is Mugdha's bridal avatar that has caught everyone's attention. For her onscreen wedding, Mugdha dolled up in a bubblegum-pink lehenga choli with golden zari and embroidery. She did not opt for heavy jewelry but kept it simple and elegant. With a necklace, maang tika, bangles, and nose ring, Mugdha looked ethereal.

Recently, the beautiful actress opened up about dressing up as a bride, and how her Kumkum Bhagya team reacted to her look. While it is the first time that Mugdha turned a bride onscreen, she has worn the bridal lehenga for the second time in life. Yes, her first time, was in real life, when she tied the knot with her dotting husband Ravish Desai in 2016. 

Talking about her experience of becoming a bride onscreen, Mugdha shared, 'Being a bride is every girl's dream and being able to get into such a beautiful bridal avatar for Kumkum Bhagya feels amazing. Be it reel life or real life, dressing up as a bride is always a wonderful experience as you get so many compliments. Everyone on the set loved the look and I am really enjoying being in this new look. I really had a great time, especially with all the compliments I got.' 

Further, the actress also revealed that a lot of drama is going to unfold in the upcoming track of Kumkum Bhagya, and PranBir fans are going to be left excited. 'There are a lot of surprises in store for the fans. This is like a small return gift for our followers who have been asking for PranBir's marriage for a while now. However, there are a lot of twists and turns coming up in the track.' 

Well, if you want to know what ups and downs in Kumkum Bhaygya, AbiGya, and PranBir's life, then don't forget to tune in to the show. Are you enjoying the current track of the show? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

