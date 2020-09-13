Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi shines in her onscreen wedding look; Supriya Shukla showers love

Mugdha Chaphekar, who plays the role of Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya recently gave a glimpse of her wedding look from the show, and PranBir fans are excited to see Prachi and Ranbir finally tie the knot. Take a look.

Kumkum Bhagya fans, especially PranBir lovers, are dancing in merriment, and they have all the reasons to be. Well, after a long-long wait, finally Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) and Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) are all set to tie the knot in the show. Yes, in the upcoming track of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi and Ranbir will get married, leaving everyone surprised. While Maya is adamant to marry Ranbir, the latter is head-over-heels in love with Prachi. Though Prachi also has feelings for Ranbir, she is baffled about the situation they're caught. But, finally, she Prachi will choose love over everything, and take Maya's place in the wedding mandap.

While PranBir's fans are all excited to see the young duo finally tie the knot in Kumkum Bhagya, Mugdha aka Prachi, increased fans' curiosity as she revealed her entire wedding look from the show. Yes, Mugdha shared pictures dolled up in a wedding lehenga on her Instagram handle, and fans cannot keep calm. While brides in India usually opt for a red coloured lehenga for their 'D Day' Prachi aka Mugdha ditched the traditional red, and opted for a pink shade bridal outfit.

In the pictures, Mugdha is seen dolled up in a bubblegum-pink lehenga choli with golden zari and embroidery. Unlike others, she did not go for heavy jewelry but kept it simple and elegant. With a necklace, maang tika, bangles, and nose ring, Mugdha looked resplendent. She posed for several pictures, and fans were left awestruck with her bridal look. Her beautiful outfit certainly is giving goals to millennial brides who want to were planning to ditch the usual red for the wedding.

With these ethereal pictures, Mugdha wrote, 'You are the magic. Shine on and believe.' Within moments, her fans and friends from the industry bombarded her comment section with compliments, as they had been waiting to see Mugdha aka Prachi in her bridal look since forever. While her Kumkum Bhagya co-star called her 'beautiful', Vin Rana was left smitten by her look.

Take a look at Mugdha aka Prachi's wedding look here:

Well, Prachi and Ranbir's marriage is going to bring new twists and turns in Kumkum Bhagya. It would be interesting to see how Abhi (Shabhir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) react to PranBir's wedding. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

