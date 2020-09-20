  1. Home
  2. tv

Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chaphekar grooves to Krishna Kaul's song Teri Patli Kamar leaving PraBir fans thrilled

Kumkum Bhagya actress Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi flaunted her moves as she grooved to co-star Krishna Kaul's latest song 'Teri Patli Kamar' and PraBir fans are awestruck. Take a look.
97988 reads Mumbai
Mugdha Chaphekar grooves to Krishna Kaul's new song Teri Patli KamarKumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chaphekar grooves to Krishna Kaul's song Teri Patli Kamar leaving PraBir fans thrilled
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul are one of the most adorable jodis of the India Television industry.  The two play the role of Prachi and Ranbir in Kumkum Bhagya, and fans are loving their reel-life chemistry. From their nok-jhok to their romance, viewers of the show are drooling over their equation in Kumkum Bhagya. In fact, fans lovingly call them 'PraBir.'

While they certainly share a good bond onscreen, but their off-screen camaraderie is also great. The two are often seen having a gala time together and are very good friends. From pushing each other to their best to spending fun moments together, Mugdha and Krishna share a great rapport. Recently, Mugdha's support for Krishna's recently released music video 'Teri Patli Kamar' has got PraBir's fans talking. Motivating Krishna and showering him with love, Mugdha grooved to the peppy track, and her dance videos are doing rounds on social media. 

ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya: Shikha Singh on quitting: I can NEVER do it as I love Abhi, Pragya and the whole show

In the video, Mugdha along with her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Aparna Mishra matched steps to Krishna's foot-tapping song 'Teri Patli Kamar.' The two flaunted their dancing skills inside their vanity van as they grooved to 'Teri Patli Kamar,' and nailed the clip. Their grace, dance steps, and their co-ordination were just on point. The two girls seemed to have enjoyed the dance very much, and the smiles on their faces proved it. 

At the end of the clip, the two also expressed their admiration for Krishna as they shouted, 'We love you, Krishna.' While Aparna plays Shahana aka Prachi's best friend in the show, she shares a strong bond with Krishna in real life. 

Take a look at the video here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wow @appy__77 @mugdha.chaphekar

A post shared by Mugdha my queen  (@mugdha_queen) on

Well, we must say, the two ladies supporting the handsome hunk in his new project, is giving everyone major BFF goals. Teri Patli Kamar was released on September 17 and also stars Donal Bisht, Sunidhi Chauhan, Samir Khan. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya, Anupamaa continue to be in top 2; Kumkum Bhagya holds its previous spot

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Just love you too more than me like crazy and anything krishdha u two are just a best ever unique couple and no. 1.hit jodi of this whole universe no one can replace both of u and no one is born to replace both of u and it's impossible aur agr uss music video pe krishna ke saath mugdha hota toh kya bolu no words, speechless and krishna soothes only with mugdha not with donal seriously

Anonymous 2 hours ago

We love you more than me like crazy and anything krishdha u are the best ever unique couple and no.1.hit jodi of this whole universe no body can replace both of u and no one is born to replace u but krishna soothes only with mugdha not with Donald bisht

Anonymous 3 hours ago

We Love You Pranbir... You Are The Bestest...!!!!!!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement