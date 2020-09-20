Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chaphekar grooves to Krishna Kaul's song Teri Patli Kamar leaving PraBir fans thrilled

Kumkum Bhagya actress Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi flaunted her moves as she grooved to co-star Krishna Kaul's latest song 'Teri Patli Kamar' and PraBir fans are awestruck. Take a look.

Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul are one of the most adorable jodis of the India Television industry. The two play the role of Prachi and Ranbir in Kumkum Bhagya, and fans are loving their reel-life chemistry. From their nok-jhok to their romance, viewers of the show are drooling over their equation in Kumkum Bhagya. In fact, fans lovingly call them 'PraBir.'

While they certainly share a good bond onscreen, but their off-screen camaraderie is also great. The two are often seen having a gala time together and are very good friends. From pushing each other to their best to spending fun moments together, Mugdha and Krishna share a great rapport. Recently, Mugdha's support for Krishna's recently released music video 'Teri Patli Kamar' has got PraBir's fans talking. Motivating Krishna and showering him with love, Mugdha grooved to the peppy track, and her dance videos are doing rounds on social media.

ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya: Shikha Singh on quitting: I can NEVER do it as I love Abhi, Pragya and the whole show

In the video, Mugdha along with her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Aparna Mishra matched steps to Krishna's foot-tapping song 'Teri Patli Kamar.' The two flaunted their dancing skills inside their vanity van as they grooved to 'Teri Patli Kamar,' and nailed the clip. Their grace, dance steps, and their co-ordination were just on point. The two girls seemed to have enjoyed the dance very much, and the smiles on their faces proved it.

At the end of the clip, the two also expressed their admiration for Krishna as they shouted, 'We love you, Krishna.' While Aparna plays Shahana aka Prachi's best friend in the show, she shares a strong bond with Krishna in real life.

Take a look at the video here:

Well, we must say, the two ladies supporting the handsome hunk in his new project, is giving everyone major BFF goals. Teri Patli Kamar was released on September 17 and also stars Donal Bisht, Sunidhi Chauhan, Samir Khan. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya, Anupamaa continue to be in top 2; Kumkum Bhagya holds its previous spot

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×