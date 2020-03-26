Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chaphekar is unrecognizable in this PIC as she dons a nerdy look while in quarantine

Kumkum Bhagya fame Mugdha Chaphekar has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks unrecognizable. She has also urged fans to stay confined to their homes in the same post.

Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the most popular shows which airs on Indian television and boasts of having a loyal fan base. Mugdha Chaphekar plays one of the female leads, Prachi in this soap opera. The actress has received a lot of appreciation from everyone because of her stellar performance in the same. She portrays the role of a simple and intelligent middle-class girl who is also ready to fight at times when it comes to her family and loved ones.

Mugdha who is frequently active on social media has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks unrecognizable. The actress is seen flaunting a nerdy look which is very different from her character as Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya. Clad in a blue printed night suit, Mugdha dons a pair of framed glasses and holds a book in her hands while looking back at the camera. The colorful background depicts that it is her room.

Check out Mugdha Chaphekar’s post below:

Apart from that, the actress has also urged her fans to stay home amid the 21-day lockdown period that has been imposed across India owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. Mugdha herself has been following the same which is evident from her post. Talking about Kumkum Bhagya, the show also features Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Naina Singh, Krishna Kaul and Shikha Singh in the lead roles. It has been produced by Ekta Kapoor.

