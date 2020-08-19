Kumkum Bhagya's Shikha Singh introduces daughter Alayna with a cute PIC; Aly Goni, Supriya Shukla shower love

Sikha Singh, who is known for he role in Kumkum Bhagya, has finally unveiled the face of her baby girl Alayna with an adorable post on social media. Take a look.

Sikha Singh, who became a household name with her role in Kumkum Bhagya, embraced motherhood recently as she welcomed her first child. The actress and her pilot husband Karan Shah became proud parents of a baby girl on June 16 this year. The couple name daughter 'Alayna Singh Shah.' Ever since the little munchkins arrival, Sikha has been sharing glimpses of her new motherhood journey on her social media handle. Though she teased fans with pictures of her baby girl, she did not introduce her to the world with a clear picture.

Now after two months, Sikha has finally unveiled the face of baby Alayna and delighted fans with an adorable picture of her. Yesterday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to post a heartwarming photo with daughter Alayna along with a loving note. In the photo, baby Alyana looks cute as a button as she spreads the charm of her infectious smile and twinkling eyes, as mommy Shikha admires her little bundle of joy. The first picture of the mother-daughter is just priceless.

Along with this beautiful picture, Sikha penned down her feelings with a heartening message. She expressed, 'The way you look at me makes me wonder, what did I do to have you in my life. You are heavenly, angelic, dramatic, and somewhat forever hungry. I will love every bit of you and will always keep on loving you till my last breath and beyond.'

Within moments of Sikha sharing this awe-inspiring post, fans poured in love and blessings for the mother-daughter duo. Not only fans but Sikha's friends from the industry also showered in their love. While Aly Goni went 'Mashallah,' Sikha's former Kumkum Bhagya co-star Supriya Shukla wrote, 'Shikha, you had to much love to share, so God gave you and Karan this angel to shower your love on her. God bless.'

Take a look at Sikha's first clear picture with her daughter here:

Credits :Instagram

