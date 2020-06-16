Kumkum Bhagya's Shikha Singh posts a heartfelt note for future baby; Says 'We pray you'll be kindhearted'

Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh, who is expecting her child soon in this month (June 2020), took to her social media handle to pen a heartwarming message for her to be born baby. Here's what she said.

Within a few days from now, Sikha Singh and her husband are going to enter into the 'happiest phase' of their lives. How do you wonder? Well, the duo is soon going to embrace parenthood and a 'new member' is going to fill their world with joy. Yes, we're talking about Kumkum Bhagya's Aaliya. The actress and her husband are going to be parents in June (2020), which means the 'good news' can come anytime soon from the couple. Ever since Shikha's pregnancy, the duo is grinning from ear-to-ear and are eagerly waiting for the arrival of their baby. It is going to be their first child, and their happiness is beyond explanation.

The soon to be mommy has been sharing giving glimpses of her maternity period on her social media handle with fans. Now, just a few hours ago, the actress shared a beautiful picture with her hubby Karan Shah and wrote a heartwarming message of their future baby. She revealed how she has been thinking about the baby and how the child will be when he or she is born. However, now she prays that the child should just be kind and happy. She wrote, "Often I wondered while u were inside of me who in the world you will turn out to be. We just pray that you’ll be healthy, happy, honorable, and kindhearted. Can’t wait to meet ya 'aai' (mom)"

Within moments of Sikha posting a picture with the baby bump, her fans and friends from the industry started pouring in good wishes for the couple and revealed that they are eagerly waiting to welcome the new member. Among them was also Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh, who wrote, 'Waiting for the good news baby.'

Take a look at Sikha's post here:

Well, even we are yearning for Sikha to give us the 'good news' and introduce us to her little munchkin.

Credits :Instagram

