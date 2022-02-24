Kun Faya in Cairo: Hina Khan shares a video from a mosque, gives major travel goals

Hina Khan loves to travel and is often seen sharing a lot of pictures from her travel diaries. This time, the actress and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal explored Egypt. They are back but it looks like their heart is still there. The actress hasn’t stopped sharing dreamy photos from her vacation. Well, Egypt is known for Giza's colossal Pyramids, Great Sphinx, Valley of the Kings, and so much more. And today, she shared a reels video in which she is visiting a mosque in Cairo.

Hina is spotted wearing all-denim look. She has also covered her head with colourful scarf and is praying. In the background, Kun Faya song from the film Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role can be heard. The actress has captioned the video as, "Sacred, positivity, peace, perspective, Good energy, faith, Trust, hope and Love #MohammadAliMosque Cairo. Felt so so good here.” Recently, she had shared pictures exploring pyramids and wrote, “Perfect weather, perfect location and a perfect companion..I must say we’re quite photogenic.. isn’t it? Had an amazing experience at Giza, Egypt. These #Pyramids take you back in time with just a look. You have to see it to believe it..”

Hina Khan is a very popular actress and her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is still fresh in the minds of her fans. She played the role of Akshara.

Watch the video here:

To note, Hina made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked in 2020 and also appeared in digital space with Unlock and web series Damaged 2.

