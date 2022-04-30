Kunal Jaisingh and Tanvi Malhara to star in a new show titled 'Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho'

Popular actor Kunal Jaisingh, who is also known as the television heartthrob has won millions of hearts with his performance. He is a powerhouse of talent and good looks and has a massive fan following. Now the actor is all set to surprise his fans as he has been roped in for a new show which will soon air on COLORS. Kunal will feature in 'Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho', a riveting tale of Katha and Kabir. Kunal has been roped in to play the lead character Kabir opposite television debutant Tanvi Malhara, who will be essaying Katha.

Shedding some details on his character Kabir, Kunal shares that Kabir is a very strong individual who is young, successful, and loves his family dearly. He adds that he can relate strongly relate to his character. Speaking about the storyline of Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho, Kunal says that it is a beautiful love story backed by a strong message which breaks the shackles of old conditioning that we face in society and portrays a very modern yet humanistic approach toward life. The actor further revealed that he is very excited about the new role and expects the audience and his fans to enjoy and love the show.

Tanvi Malhara, on the other hand, is very excited and overjoyed to begin her career with such an impactful show. Sharing her excitement about her character Katha, Tanvi says that Katha is an opinionated woman with strong values who makes one of the toughest decisions of her life- to raise a child even after being unmarried. The debutant was also thankful to COLORS for offering her this wonderful opportunity.

Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho revolves around the lives of Katha and a suave businessman, Kabir. Katha is an optimistic and confident girl who works for an NGO and gets untimely pregnant but despite the resistance from her mother, Katha is adamant and she decides to keep and raise the child by herself going against societal norms. She decides she will only go ahead with a partner who accepts her with her reality of being pregnant before marriage as she won’t hide her truth. While Kabir is a charming entrepreneur from Udaipur who enters her life and is impressed with her honesty and courage and accepts Katha’s reality and is ready to marry her. Thus begins an unusual tale of love. However, their journey will witness many hardships and it will be interesting to see how they manage to sail through it.

On the work front, Kunal has been part of many hit shows like Ishqbaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, etc, and has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. The actor was last seen in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. He played the role of Prince Veer Partap Singh.

