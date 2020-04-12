Kunal Jaisingh on Ishqbaaaz, bond with Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, Aneri Vajani and his Bollywood plans

Pavitra Bhagya actor Kunal Jaisingh got talking about his Ishqbaaaz co-stars, working with Aneri Vajani, quarantine and Bollywood plans, and many other things in an exclusive live chat with Pinkvilla. Check out Kuna's full interview right here.

Kunal Jaisingh won many hearts as Omkara Singh Oberoi in Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaaz. Though the actor made his debut on Television with Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya in 2012, his stint in Ishqbaaz gave him the limelight that he always desired. However, after the show went off-air, Kunal went missing from the small screen, but he continued entertaining the audience on the digital platform with Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. Just a month back, the actor made a huge comeback on TV with Colors TV's drama Pavitra Bhagya opposite Aneri Vajani and took fans by surprise. The show has been doing quite well, and viewers are loving to see Kunal and Aneri share screen space again.



However, with the Coronavirus lockdown, the audience is again missing Kunal on TV. Amidst all this, we at Pinkvilla got hold of Kunal for a fun and candid chat with us on Instagram live. Here, we asked him about everything from his personal and professional life, and how is he holding up staying indoors. Kunal being a sport as always was all hearts as he took some quirky and fun-loving fan questions as well. He spilled all the beans without mincing words.



First, we asked him about is he spending his quarantine, to which he replied, saying that he is learning how to read novels as he never enjoyed reading before, but is trying to inculcate the habit now. He also shared how he and his beautiful wifey Bharati Kumar are making breakfast together, going for a run down in the building, and spending some quality time in each other's company, something that was missing due to their hectic schedule always. Like many others, Kunal is also trying to do all household chores and is experimenting with cooking. However, he added that he is taking all safety precautions while being in quarantine. Even if they are getting essentials home, they ensure not to touch for 24 hours and keep it in a separate room.



When asked if he meets his former co-stars Surbhi Chandna and Mansi Srivastava, Kunal quipped, 'Absolutely, we try to meet, but the entire gang can’t meet up due to their schedule, we try and meet in pockets. However, the actual fun of a reunion is when everyone can make it at one time. When asked about his working experience with the bubbly Shrenu Parikh, the actor said, 'She is my darling and sweetheart. I had a great time working with her, we have a great bond off-screen also. We are such good pals that we don’t think have to think twice while speaking in front of each other. She is a great human being.'



Ask him about collaborating with Aneri Vajani again, Kunal says, 'It is just fantastic. She is a brilliant co-star. It is a relief when you have worked together before, there is a comfort zone. She has been a good friend for a long time now. So there is always a comfort and understanding. We work in good harmony.' The handsome hunk also went on to share that breaking the ice with a new co-actor, initially takes time. Until both of them develop comfort, it becomes a little awkward, especially for girls while doing romantic scenes. However, with Aneri we know each other's personalities and are extremely comfortable with each other.



With so many TV actors graduating to Bollywood, Kunal also plans to make it big someday. When asked who he wished to work with on the big screen, Kunal stated, 'Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao. However, Kunal is a big fanboy of also. He said if given a chance to star opposite him, he would put in day and night and make sure I am up for the role. Kunal shared, 'I’ll do anything to be in the same screen space as Ranveer. I love that guy.'



Apart from this, Kunal also revealed his favorite character from all the roles that he has played to date, his fitness secrets, his journey into the world of acting and refusing to do certain scenes. So, if you want to get an insight from Kunal's world, don't miss watching the video attached below. Also, if you have any more questions drop them in the comment section below and we'll try to get them answered too.

