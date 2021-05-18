Kunal Jaisingh in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye gets highly lauded for performing a daring stunt for an episode

Kunal Jaisingh performs a stunning stunt on the show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. He talks about his preparation and the thrill of doing the action.

The popular fame on the Indian television screens, Kunal Jaisingh has a huge fan following. The actor is presently playing the role of Veer in the famous TV series Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. The show is a period drama and love story during the 1950s. The actor has recently performed a stunt on the show for an upcoming twist in the show. In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Veer manipulates Randheer and Amrit to go to an isolated location, where he would pretend to jump from a building. For performing the scene, the actor had prepared himself mentally and physically, to make it look as natural as possible.

A source from the sets of the show said that when Kunal was acting in the show, he had to jump from a building. The team took all the precautions and Kunal also assisted in the shoot, by performing smoothly. He is called a perfectionist on the sets for his extra efforts and preparing in advance. He performed the stunt perfectly and he was lauded for his daring action.

The actor also talked about his stunt, as he said that it was an important sequence, which required immense patience and attention. The director wanted to shoot in a way that he is seen standing on the rooftop of a terrace and pretending to jump off. He added that the sequence was very thrilling and he enjoyed the adventurous act. This is because he is a voyager and enjoys trekking, climbing, and other adventure activities. He enjoyed it so much that he became nostalgic. He has promised himself an adventure trip once the situation gets better.

Credits :Times of India

