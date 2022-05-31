Kunal Jaisingh recalls his unforgettable shooting experience in Nainital for 'Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho'

Popular actor Kunal Jaisingh is known as the television heartthrob and has won millions of hearts with his performance. He is a powerhouse of talent and his good looks and has a massive fan following. Now the actor is all set to surprise his fans as he has been roped in for a new show which will soon air on COLORS. Kunal will feature in 'Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho', a riveting tale of Katha and Kabir. Kunal has been roped in to play the lead character Kabir opposite television debutant Tanvi Malhara, who will be essaying Katha.

Kunal Jaisingh recently got back from Nanital after shooting for his upcoming show 'Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho' along with Tanvi Malhara. Sharing his unforgettable experience of Nanital, Kunal says "The weather was lovely, and it was the perfect time to explore the city." Although having a hectic schedule, the actor said that he enjoyed his time and also explored the various food cuisine. He further adds that he tried the Nainital's local delicacies and it was a treat to his tastebuds.

Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho story:

Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho revolves around the lives of Katha and a suave businessman, Kabir. Katha is an optimistic and confident girl who works for an NGO and gets untimely pregnant but despite the resistance from her mother, Katha is adamant and she decides to keep and raise the child by herself going against societal norms. She decides she will only go ahead with a partner who accepts her with her reality of being pregnant before marriage as she won’t hide her truth. While Kabir is a charming entrepreneur from Udaipur who enters her life and is impressed with her honesty and courage and accepts Katha’s reality and is ready to marry her. Thus begins an unusual tale of love. However, their journey will witness many hardships and it will be interesting to see how they manage to sail through it.

Along with Kunal Jaisingh and Tanvi Malhara, this show will also star Abhishek Mallik, Hiten Paintal, and Moon Banerjee amongst others. Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho will start airing from 01st June 2022 and consequently every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on COLORS!

