Kunal Jaisingh remembers Bollywood’s romantic hero Rishi Kapoor: I keep revisiting his films for inspiration

Kunal Jaisingh, who was last seen in Pavitra Bhagya, was seen mourning the death of Rishi Kapoor.

’s death has come as a jolt for the entire nation and it has created a void in the industry which can never be filled. The actor has been one of the legendary actors of Bollywood who had nailed every character he played and has been an inspiration for millions of youngsters. Ever since the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise broke, several celebrities have paid their last tribute to the legendary actor and shared their golden moments with the Mulk star.

Recently, television heartthrob Kunal Jaising remembered Rishi Kapoor and lauded him for playing the best romantic roles on the silver screen. Calling the veteran actor’s demise a big loss to the industry, the Pavitra Bhagya actor stated he seeks inspiration from Rishi’s movies. “Rishiji was among those actors who had appeared and acted in almost every genre of films. Yet, I feel he was at his best in the romantic roles he played. I keep going back to his songs from Bobby, the couple's song Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge Hum Dono and more. I keep revisiting his films for inspiration. His passing away is certainly a huge loss for the entertainment industry,” Kunal was quoted saying.

For the uninitiated, Rishi breathed his last on April 30, 2020, after a two year long battle with leukaemia. He is survived by wife , son and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. On the other hand, talking about Kunal Jaisingh, the television actor is currently seen in Colors TV popular show Pavitra Bhagya opposite Aneri Vajani.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×