Kunal Jaisingh wishes his mother on her birth anniversary and pens an emotional note; PIC

Kunal Jaisingh, who is also known as the television heartthrob, has won millions of hearts with his performance. He is a powerhouse of talent and has a massive fan following. The actor made his debut in the showbiz world with the daily soap Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. Post this, success kissed his feet and the actor proved his acting mettle in several other shows. Kunal has an active presence on his social media handle and often treats fans by sharing pictures and videos.

Today, Kunal took to his Instagram handle and shared his childhood picture with his mother. Sharing this photo, Kunal penned an emotional note for his mom as he misses her today on her birthday. Kunal wrote, "Happy birthday maa… words cannot justify how much you are missed… i wish you were here to see how i have i bloomed… im trying my best to make you proud… keep guiding me the way you always do…"

Speaking of his personal life, Kunal met actress Bharati Kumar on the sets of The Buddy Project, and the two developed feelings for each other. The duo dated for around five years and got engaged on 18 March 2018. Bharti and Kunal then tied the knot on 20 December 2018 in Mumbai.

On the professional front, Kunal Jaisingh rose to stardom with his role as Omkara Singh Oberoi in the popular show Ishqbaaaz. Apart from this, he has been part of many hit shows like Dil Boley Oberoi, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, etc. and has made a special place in the hearts of the audience.

At present, Kunal is playing Kabir Shekhawat in Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho that airs on Colors TV. The show also stars Tanvi Malhara and Abhishek Malik in pivotal roles.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Jaisingh on KKK 12 & Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho; Adds he’s in touch with Ishqbaaaz co-stars