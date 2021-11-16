Kunal Verma shares heartwarming first photo post marrying Puja Banerjee in Goa

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are popular names in television industry. On November 11, Puja had announced her wedding date on Instagram with a 'Save The Date' note. In the picture, the duo posed in traditional outfits. "Yay, finally," Puja wrote in the caption. The stars tied the knot in the traditional way and Kunal Verma shared first picture of themselves as a married couple.

They had an exotic Goa wedding with family members and close friends in attendance. The two were set to tie the knot last year, but due to to the pandemic, they had a registered marriage. And after welcoming their son Krishiv on October 9 last year, the lovebirds decided to have a traditional union. Pictures and videos from their Haldi and Mehendi ceremony are all over the social media. The latest picture of Kunal and Puja shows their happiness and love. Kunal shared in the caption, “ban gayi meri rani”.

In the pictures shared by the couple, Puja can be seen posing with her hands decorated with henna, and Kunal is pleading with folded hands. She captioned the photo, “And finally mujhse shaadi karogi gaanaa padaaa." Sharing pictures from her Haldi ceremony, the actress wrote, "Jaldi jaldi haldi laga lo." As per reports, the wedding reception will take place in Mumbai. Bombay Times also reported Kunal Verma had shared that their son Krishiv will join him on the horseback as part of the ‘baraat’.



