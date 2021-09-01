Kundali Bhagya, 1 September 2021, Written Update: Rakhi supports Preeta

This episode begins with Rakhi scolding Sherlyn for being an insensitive person. She tells Sherlyn that being a modern woman, she should understand science and the possibilities of conceiving a child even after complications.

She then scolds Sherlyn for putting up allegations against Preeta and not supporting her in time of need. Rakhi then leaves his room and Mahesh shows his condolence to Preeta and Karan. Meanwhile, Shrishti secretly sees the entire event and later hugs Karan and Preeta. She applauds Rakhi for her forward-thinking and caring nature. After a while, she leaves the Luthra house and informs everything to Sarla. Sarla appreciates Rakhi’s effort and concern and hence, she calls her. Sarla thanks Rakhi for taking care of Preeta and Rakhi applauds Sarla for keeping the secret with herself.

On the other side, Dadi, Kareena bua and Sherlyn gather and talk about Preeta and her betrayal. Kritika secretly hears this conversation and thinks that Sherlyn is trying to play mind games with Kareena and Dadi.

After Sherlyn exits Dadi’s room, Kritika grabs her arm and takes her to a different room. She asks Sherlyn to stop playing these games as Kareena bua and Dadi are saying against Preeta as they are hurt by the fact that they won’t have a grandchild.

Sherlyn drops her arm and asks Kritika to behave properly, she says that Kritika is living in her mother’s house and hence, she shouldn’t interfere as the matter does not concern her or her house. This breaks Kritika and she immediately goes towards Prithvi and tells him about the same.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.

ALSO READ| Kundali Bhagya, 31 August 2021, Written Update: Dadi and Kareena bua ask Preeta to leave the house