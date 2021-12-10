Kundali Bhagya, 10 December 2021, Written Update: Pihu dies in a car accident

In today's episode, we saw Preeta get a hint that someone is following her car. Santosh calls Sonakshi and tells her that Preeta’s car is in front of his truck, he can hit her right away. Sonakshi says that it should look like an accident. He says that he is excited to hit the car. Preeta gives side to the truck to go ahead, but Santosh still follows her car. She wonders why the truck isn't going ahead. She speeds the car to get rid of the truck. Santosh tells that he is going to kill Preeta now. Sonakshi asks him to send her the picture of Preeta and Pihu’s dead bodies. When Preeta realises that this truck is following her on Sonakshi's order to hit her car and make it look like an accident.

Preeta gets scared and starts driving fast. She says that Sonakshi is really evil to risk Pihu. Sonakshi finds Karan restless, Bani asks Karan to wait for Preeta and Pihu. Karan tells that he will go and find Preeta and Pihu. Bani tells that he may take the other route and they may reach home. She asks him to just wait. Preeta takes the right turn to avoid the truck. The truck follows her car to knock her down.

Preeta gets into trouble when a heavy vehicle comes in front of her. She realises that the truck is still behind. Pihu asks Preeta to drive faster. Preeta doesn’t know that the killer has damaged the seat belt and also the door lock where Pihu is sitting. Pihu’s hand unlocks the door by mistake. Preeta gets a shock on seeing the crane in front and the truck behind. Preeta hits the brake and Pihu falls from the car.

Preeta starts screaming and Karan feels that something is wrong. Preeta runs towards Pihu and checks her pulse. Santosh sends the picture of Preeta and Pihu. Police come there and arrest Preeta for this accident. Police tell Preeta that Pihu is no more.

