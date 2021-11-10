Kundali Bhagya, 10 November 2021, Written Update: Rishabh doubts Sherlyn

In today's episode, Rishabh urges Shristhi to go along with Sameer and make sure he doesn't buy too many crackers for Diwali since if he had his way, he will make sure to buy the whole shop of crackers for himself. Sameer starts laughing and questions Rishabh that he wonders how Shristhi can stop him when she's terrified and scared of crackers herself. Shristhi responds that she's not scared at all, but why does she need crackers to burn, when she's so hot. Rishab goes near Shristhi and explains that he is giving her permission to her that she has her free hands to stop Sameer and that if Sameer gets angry with her, she can scold him. Sameer questions Rishabh about what he means, and Shrishti started laughing and tells Rishabh that she will make sure that Sameer will stay within his limits. Shristhi goes to Sameer and tells him that she is going due to Rishabh and walks towards the door.

After Sameer and Shristhi leave, Rishabh who was standing in the hall remarks how lovely Sameer and Shristhi are together. Kareena replies she doesn't know about them both, but she hates Shristhi since she lacks etiquette and should have understood how to converse with a lad. Rakhi urges Kareena to let it go since Shrishti has only grown by the body but is still a child by her heart. After talking with Kareena and Rakhi, Rishabh hurries into his room, wondering where the charger for his laptop is because he has some meeting to attend. When he was unable to find Charger, he calls Sherlyn, but she does not respond, and even when he thinks she is in the bathroom, Rishabh checks the bathroom and did not find her there, and he recalls how he heard her talking with the lawyer yesterday. Rishabh gets worried that what if Sherlyn is trying to save Prithvi.

Sameer approaches Shristhi, who was busy buying the crackers, and Shristhi leaves from there after telling Sameer to get them packed. She was thinking about Kareena mam, who would be furious if she bought such flashy decorations, but then recalls how Rishabh also asked them to buy something good and beautiful for decor. so she calls Sameer and asks him to reveal what Rishabh asked them to buy, but he does not respond to anything she says, and Shristhi becomes frustrated.

Also Read| Kundali Bhagya, 9 November 2021, Written Update: Sherlyn returns home