Kundali Bhagya, 14 August 2021, Written Update: Sona overhears Karan and Preeta’s conversation

Karan can’t hold his tears and finally cries along with Preeta. Kareena bua comes up and asks both of them to head down as every is worried about them. Hence, both of the clear up and go downstairs.

Meanwhile, Prithvi gets scared on seeing Sherlyn's face which is covered in mud and dirt, while Kritika couldn’t stop laughing. Both of them head down to attend the haldi ceremony on Kritika’s request. Sherlyn gets angry seeing her reaction and her attitude towards Prithvi. So, she decides to teach her a lesson.

Kritika suggests a way to create a romantic moment for Karan and Preeta after they fight and asks Ananya to do some arrangements. Later, Karan and Preeta come down and apologise for their misbehaviour. Preeta says that she is sorry for not sharing, but Karan says that he understands why she did that. After all she wants the Luthra family to be happy. With this, Kritika and Shristi shower rose petals on both.

Karan is heartbroken and Preeta thinks it because of the baby, but Karan says that it’s because of the fact that she had to undergo all of this alone. He is sad because Preeta suffered so much for the sake of his family. Preeta asks him not to glorify her. He says that she did the right thing by not informing the family and both of them cry over the fact that they will never be able to provide this happiness to their family. Sona overhears their conversation and suggest that they should seek second opinion from another doctor. Karan agrees to take his advise and request him to not share the news that she just heard.

