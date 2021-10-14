Kundali Bhagya, 14 October 2021, Written Update: Rakhi urges to Sherlyn to go and meet Rishabh

In today's episode, Sandeep's mother was about to go in the hospital room but she saw Sandeep with his girlfriend Sudeepa. Sudeepa was helping Sandeep to stand and making his posture correct but his mother gets angry and shouts at them by calling police. She talks to Sudeepa rudely; she also asks Sandeep to send Sudeepa away. Police comes in and asks them why they are making so much noise. Sandeep replies that they were talking. Sandeep tells Sudeepa to go home because now he has his mother. When Sudeepa leaves the room, his mother sits beside his bed and offers him home-made food.

While Rakhi was with Mahesh and was urging to him to take his meds, Mahesh tells her that his only cure is Rishabh and asks her to bring Rishabh back home. Rakhi gets sad, and Sarla who was listening to the whole conversation enters the room. She tells Mahesh to take his meds and go to meet Rishabh in the jail. Rakhi offers a seat to Sarla, who tells them that Rishabh was fine but he was worried about you all. After a while, Srishti reaches her home and sees Sarla siting on the sofa. Sarla was worried about Srishti and asks her why she came home late. Sarla then questions Sristi that why she does not told her that Rishabh was in jail.

Srishti replies that she knew that she'd get worried and tensed that is why. Sarla then asks Sristi to sit on the table and have dinner with her. Meanwhile, Sherlyn saw Rakhi siting on the table and says she doesn't know whose evil eyes have been on our house. Rakhi listens to her and says Shelyn can we go and meet Rishabh in jail. Sherlyn gets tensed and thinks what if Rishabh tells Rakhi about her.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 12 October 2021, Written Update: Preeta goes to hospital