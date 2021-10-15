Kundali Bhagya, 15 October 2021, Written Update: Sherlyn goes to meet Rishabh

In today's episode, Sameer, Srishti and Preeta reaches near the doctor's house to talk to him about the truth that Sandeep is hiding. When Preeta was about to leave the car, Srishti also tries to open the door and Preeta stops her. Srishti insists her to let her come too, but Preeta tells Sameer to hold Srishti's hand. Srishti gets irritated and hits Sameer. Preeta tells them that she will call Karan if Srishti does not stop. Srishti says sorry to her, and Sameer tells Preeta to be careful.

When Preeta was near doctor's house she gets shocked to see police there. Preeta comes back in the car and tells them that police was standing near the house. Sherlyn and Rakhi goes to meet Rishabh at police station, but Rakhi gets a call so she walks out of the meeting room leaving Sherlyn alone. Rishabh comes there and tries to turn back when he sees Sherlyn but stops on seeing Rakhi crying. He hugs Rakhi, she tells him how much she was missing him.

Sherlyn tells Rishabh that Rakhi is not eating anything, so he has to convince her to eat. Rishabh gets irritated by Sherlyn and stops her. They talk about Dadi's health after Rishabh gets arrested. Sherlyn hugs Rishabh, but Rishabh stands straight and does not move. Sameer, Preeta and Srishti were still thinking what should they do to talk to doctor. Sameer suggests them that they should bribe the doctor and file a complaint that he faked the report of Sandeep.

Srishti plans to go alone inside the house because no one has ever seen her. When she reaches the gate and tells police that she got injured by a ball and wants to see the doctor, police tell her they cannot see any injury. Srishti pleads to let her go. And then he lets Srishti to go inside the house.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 14 October 2021, Written Update: Rakhi urges to Sherlyn to go and meet Rishabh