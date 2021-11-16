Kundali Bhagya, 16 November 2021, Written Update: Doctor tells Karan about Preeta's pregnancy

In today's episode, Prithvi was in jail, he asks Constable to give him the phone so he can call someone. The constable says no to him and also scolds him for asking for the phone. Prithvi gets angry and dreams about eating sweets during Diwali. Suddenly, Sherlyn comes there with a box of sweets in her hands. Sherlyn gets emotional seeing Prithvi there and tells him to have sweets. Prithvi gets excited and asks her about the bail. Sherlyn tells him that she will make sure to get him out of this jail. Sherlyn tells him about the situation that happened in the Luthra mansion. Preeta gets scolded by the whole family, for not handling Pihu when she was bursting crackers. Prithvi gets happy listening to this and started laughing. Sherlyn tells him that she thinks Sonakshi is the one who is behind this all drama.

At home, Karan and Preeta go into their room to see if Pihu is sleeping or not. When Preeta reaches into the room, she sees that Pihu is sleeping. Preeta gets emotional and tells Karan that she will never let Pihu get hurt again. While Karan was consoling her, Preeta faints on the floor. Karan panics and tries to wake up Preeta but Preeta was unconscious. Karan takes her out and sees Sonakshi near the car. He tells Sonakshi to help him take Preeta to the hospital. Sonakshi brings the car and starts driving the car. Sonakshi saw Karan kissing Preeta while she was unconscious. She gets jealous and starts driving roughly. When Karan reaches the hospital, he tells the doctor about Preeta.

The doctor does the check-up and tells her that she seems pregnant due to the symptoms. On the other hand, Rishabh sees that Sherlyn's lawyer is calling her but when he asked her who is calling she replies that her mother is calling her. When Preeta comes home, Sonakshi gets jealous after finding that Preeta can be Pregnant, she drops a tablet in the milk and asks Preeta to drink it.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya stuns in yellow ensemble as bride to be gears up for her haldi ceremony; PICS