Kundali Bhagya, 20th October 2021, Written Update: Preeta confronts Sandeep

In today’s episode of Kundali Bhagya, Sarla tells Preeta to not worry and check in the hospital for Sandeep. Sameer tells that if she goes to the hospital, this might be used against them in the court. Preeta agrees with Sarla and decides to go and Shrishti tells she’ll accompany her too. Pihu tells she wants to stay with her Nina.

Preeta reaches the hospital and sees Sudeepa is walking with Sandeep, who is still in the wheelchair. Preeta confronts him and asks why is he lying since she saw him walking on his feet normally. Sandeep denies her claim. Preeta and Shrishti walk away and Sudeepa advises Sandeep to take the money from Prithvi as soon as possible. Preeta exclaims they’ve come to a dead end and Shrishti tells her to not lose hope. At night, Dadi is really tensed and explains that it’s because people think they’ve earned the money through illegal means. Karina is shocked to see Preeta and Shrishti entering the house and asks Preeta where she was and why she left Sameer to take Pihu home. Preeta explains why she had been to the hospital. Karina gets furious and tells Preeta that she doesn’t care about the family’s sufferings. Shrishti stands up for Preeta and Preeta clarifies that she isn’t making any excuses and doesn’t think wrong about anyone.

Prithvi receives a call from Sandeep and he tells him that he will give the money tomorrow as he said. Prithvi wonders where to arrange the money from and thinks of taking it from Rishab as he has a lot of money and he deserves a Diwali bonus. Preeta asks why Shrishti back answered like that and she said it’s because Preeta didn’t stand up for herself and she was upset that Dadi spoke like that.

