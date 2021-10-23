Kundali Bhagya, 22nd October 2021, Written Update: Preeta shows Sandeep a video, threatens him

In today’s episode, Sandeep wonders why Prithvi isn’t looking at his phone even though he texted him. Sameer tells them that he’s looking at the front as if someone’s coming. Shrishti explains this might be the mastermind. Prithvi realizes he left his mobile in the car and goes back to get it.

Sandeep falls and starts running and Shrishti records him. Sameer tells they can use this in the court as proof. Mahesh and Dadi come to meet Rishabh in jail. Rishabh gets emotional and Dadi assures him they’re fine. Rishabh tells Mahesh to take care of himself as he means a lot to him and tells him that they will all be together soon.

Prithvi tells Sherlyn that he was about to get caught. Sudeepa asks Sandeep why did he want to meet urgently and he tells her that he wants to be readmitted. They reach the hospital and Sudeepa tells the nurse his leg started hurting again and he’s in a lot of pain. Sandeep requests the nurse to allot the same room and the nurse agrees. Preeta, Shrishti, and Sameer reach the hospital and ask for Sandeep’s address. The nurse asks them why they want his address since he’s in the hospital itself and tells Preeta that Sandeep got readmitted today again since he’s in a lot of pain and tells her that she can go check up on him.

Preeta tells Shrishti that they came to the hospital to figure out who the mastermind is. Rakhi sits in the prayer room and starts crying because she scolded Preeta when she was right. Pihu comes and tells Rakhi to not apologise to God but to apologise to Preeta and Rakhi agrees. Preeta enters the room and tells Sandeep she knows that he’s lying and shows him the video of him running and threatens him to reveal the mastermind or she will send him to jail.

