Kundali Bhagya 24 July 2021, Written Update: Preeta wants a fresh start with Sherlyn

Karan and Preeta enjoy a sweet moment when Shristi calls Preeta and informs her of all the mishap that happened at the party and she also told about Sherlyn’s attempts to kill Preeta’s unborn child. The next morning, Sherlyn tries to impress the family members but fails miserably. Later, a new face makes an entrance in the Luthra house. It is Sona, Karan’s college friend. She enters the house and brings a new wave of happiness among the members. She told Preeta about Karan’s flirty nature and all his ex-girlfriends. Subsequent, she informs the reason that led to this visit that is her wedding. She invited everyone to the wedding and takes her to leave.

Meanwhile, Sherlyn vents anger recalling all the ways via which Preeta is winning the family’s heart and trust. Preeta humbly warns Sherlyn against harming her babies. She tells Sherlyn that she is keeping the matter to herself and warns her against making such an evil attempt again. Preeta asks Sherlyn to think of the consequences she will have to face if Preeta informs the family about her intentions. Preeta states that she doesn’t want to see the family hurt and both her and Sherlyn should join in hands and work towards keeping their family happy and satisfied. She asks Sherlyn to respect their love and forget the past and all their fights, their differences and issues to make a new fresh start. She asks Sherlyn to join her hand and be her friend. She tells that they can together take care of the Luthra family.

Stay tuned to know what happens in the next episode.

Note: We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

