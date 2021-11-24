Kundali Bhagya, 24 November 2021, Written Update: Kareena scolds Preeta for not taking care of Pihu

In today's episode, we see that Preeta comes into the hall and get worried by the lightning and Dadi seeing her tells her that she is feeling tense because of the lightning. Rakhi agrees to her that she also feels something wrong is going to happen. Kareena gets irritated and asks them why they are both talking so negative because nothing wrong is going to happen. Sonakshi was also standing there and thinks they are worried about the lightning which is outside while in reality she is the real storm. Sonakshi thinks that she can make their life bizarre. But she needs the right which she deserves in this house which is the honour of being Karan's wife. Sonakshi looks at Preeta and thinks why she looks so worried. Meanwhile, Preeta wonders if Rishabh and Sherlyn have eaten their dinner. So that she can go and ask Rishabh why he was so worried.

Sonakshi asks Preeta what happened and why she is so worried. Preeta replies she was worried because Karan has not yet returned and there is so much lightning. Pihu comes running to Preeta and tells her that she is feeling cold from the evening. Kareena gets angry at Preeta and tells her that her honeymoon period is now over so she must take care of her daughter. Sonakshi interrupts saying that Preeta may have a lot of work than taking care of Pihu. Dadi comes there and scolds Preeta that she should take care of Pihu. Rakhi stops them saying that she was taking care of her and she only comes here when Pihu falls asleep. Preeta replies she must have woken up after the lightning. Kareena again scolds her saying that this is not an excuse; however, Rakhi asks Preeta to take Pihu upstairs otherwise someone might say something

Rishabh was in the room and questioned Sherlyn saying why she lied about the father of the child. Sherlyn tries to explain he is the father. But Rishabh replies he only sees lies in her eyes and it is a fault on his part but would she reveal the truth. Sherlyn tries to explain that someone has told him a wrong story.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

