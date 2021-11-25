Kundali Bhagya, 25 November 2021, Written Update: Sherlyn tells Prithvi about Rishabh

In today's episode, when Rishabh leaves the house, Sherlyn goes to meet Prithvi. Sherlyn tells him that she has lost the tag of being a good bahu; she had told the truth of their affair to Rishabh. Prithvi gets shocked and asks her why did she tell Rishabh. She replies to him that she told Rishabh that she just loves Prithvi, it was their baby, not Rishabh's. Prithvi was shocked after hearing about the baby. He asks her if she is joking. He rebukes her for ruining everything.

Prithvi tells that he planted her in the Luthra house to ruin them. She tells that he ruined her life. Sherlyn asks him not to insult her and just help. Prithvi tells her that he isn’t outside and free to help her. Prithvi makes Sherlyn realise her mistake. She tells him that Rishabh got to know her entire truth. Prithvi gets worried and tells Sherlyn that now she should pack her things and run from the house.

Meanwhile, Rishabh was worried and broken after learning about Sherlyn's affair. He recalls all the memories of Sherlyn. When he took care of Sherlyn. He talks to himself about why Rakhi made him marry Sherlyn, the girl who does not even care about anyone. Rishabh recalls the moment when he was about to propose to Sherlyn because he loved her so much. Rishabh starts throwing things on the floor. Meanwhile, Sherlyn comes back to Luthra house and thinks what if Rishabh has told everyone about her. When Sherlyn entered inside, everything was normal. Rakhi and Kareena were sitting in the hall and called her. Preeta comes there and sits with them too.

Rishabh comes downstairs and Sherlyn gets tense. Rishabh was thinking that he can not tell his family about Sherlyn because this will break them. Rishabh tells Rakhi that he is going to leave this house. Everyone gets shocked and asks him why. Rishabh leaves from there and Preeta asks Sherlyn what has happened between them.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 24 November 2021, Written Update: Kareena scolds Preeta for not taking care of Pihu