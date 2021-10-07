Kundali Bhagya, 7 October 2021, Written Update: Rishabh shouts at Preeta

In today's episode, Preeta informs Rishabh about Sherlyn's extramarital affair. Rishabh gets shocked and Preeta asks him to stay there and she rushes to her room to get the proof that she has in her phone. Rishabh saw Sherlyn in the hall and questions her about the affair. Sherlyn gets shocked and asks Rishabh what is he saying. Rishabh tells her that she can talk to him and she can leave him if he is not able to fulfill her wishes in this marriage. Sherlyn does not say anything, so Rishabh tells her that he will go and ask Prithvi about it. When Rishabh checks his phone and saw Karan's 5 missed calls. He calls him, and Karan starts telling him that he is not able to manage this function by himself. But Karan senses some tension in Rishabh's voice and asks him if everything is okay.

Preeta gets the proof and comes down in the hall but gets shocked seeing that there is no video on her phone. Sherlyn warns Preeta to stay out of her life. Preeta gets tensed, while Prithvi starts doing drama and laughs saying that they all should join the drama club and make a movie on the scenes. Prithvi comes there and asks Preeta that if now she has the proof. Preeta tells him that they have deleted the proofs from her phone. Rishabh gets irritated and asks everyone to leave the room and he shouts at Sherlyn when she was trying to talk to him. Preeta goes into her room and was thinking about how the video got deleted from her phone.

Prithvi comes there and explains to her that he himself deleted that video. He warns Preeta to stay away from him or else he will make the situation worst for her. Preeta promises him that she will find proof and will expose him in front of the whole family. When Prithvi comes back into his room, Sherlyn comes and hugs him.

