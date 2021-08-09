Kundali Bhagya, 8 August 2021, Written Update: Kritika finds Prithvi's whereabouts

Sona’s fiancé tells that he would answer Shristhi's questions as he does not wish to hide anything from her future wife. The situation becomes uncomfortable and Preeta asks to ignore her sister. Sona’s fiancé says that he wants to reveal what he is hiding and he says that he knew Sona for the last three years and even stalked her on social media but he did not introduce himself to her to make himself likable for Sona and when he finally thought that he is capable for her, he asked for her hand in marriage. This answer left Shrishti disappointed as she was expecting something else.

Everyone dances and enjoys the event but Shrishti is behind Rajat’s (Sona’s finance) Uncle as she tries to figure out that what is he actually hiding. She questions him about the person whom he just met and the stuff that he handed over to but he said that she is crossing the line and she shouldn’t ask so many questions. He also comments that she does not know her family very well. In the middle of this conversation, Sona arrives and makes a conversation with her.

Prithvi is feeling awkward with Kritika and rushes the conversation. This conversation turns into a romantic moment and Sherlyn oversees this and warns Prithvi to leave Kritika and come over to her room or else he’ll have to face harsh consequences.

While Sherlyn is bursting with anger, the rest of the family decides to play games on the rooftop. Sherlyn asks Prithvi to stop going so close to Kritika but Prithvi explains to her that Kritika is her wife and he needs to meet her expectations as a husband.

Shrishti calls Kritika to join her for games but she says that she is waiting for Prithvi. Hence, both of them venture out to search for him. On the way out, Rajat’s uncle hears the conversation and informs them that Prithvi is in Sherlyn’s room.

