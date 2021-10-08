Kundali Bhagya, 8 October 2021, Written Update: Karan compliments Preeta

In today's episode, Preeta sits to think about yesterday's event. Srishti comes there and questions why she is so worried. Preeta tells everything that happened,and Srishti questions why she needs a proof when Rishabh already trusts her. Preeta recalls her memories when Rishabh has always trusted her. Srishti compliments Preeta for fighting for others, even when she lost her hopes.

Preeta asks Srishti if she brings the device which can record everything. Preeta was standing in the hall, when Karan comes there and questions her about Rishabh. Karan hugs Preeta and asks her what happend and why was she so tensed. Preeta says she is fine now after he hugged her. Karan compliments her for having his back in every situation. Dadi enters in the house and hands her bag to Preeta, who questions what is in it. Dadi replies that she got some gifts for Kritika. Rishabh on the other hand, goes in Kritika's room to hide the gifts. But when he was coming back he finds a coat of Prithvi in which their was a earrings of Sherlyn. Prithvi comes there and questions Rishabh that what he wants this time. Rishabh gets angry and grabs Prithvi's collar. But Kritika comes there and Rishabh leaves. She asks Prithvi if he saw the behaviour of Rishabh.

Rishabh comes back to his room and asks Sherlyn hat if she found her earrings. Sherlyn replies yes. Rishabh gets irritated and shouts on her saying why she is lying if she was having an affair with Prithvi Sherlyn gets shocked and asks him what Preeta said. Rishabh again shouts on her saying that its not Preeta but he found her earring in Prithvi's pocket.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

