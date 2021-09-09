Kundali Bhagya, 8 September 2021, Written Update: Sona makes a dramatic entry at the Luthra house

This episode begins with the entire family searching for and asking about Pihu. Mahesh inquired about Pihu but the household help informed that she is sleeping. Meanwhile, Kareena bua and Dadi go shopping for Pihu to bring designer clothes for her and on the other side, Rakhi and Sarla were arranging toys and setting her room.

Kritika, Sarla, and Rakhi arrive at Preeta’s room to play with Pihu but see that Karan and Preeta are sleeping. They were about to make an exit but observe that Pihu can’t be spotted in the room. They all start worrying as there is no sign of her and start searching the entire house. The entire family joins the hunt and shout Pihu’s name. They search the kitchen, cupboard, and all the room but can’t spot her. Meanwhile, Sherlyn thinks that they all are crazy for chanting Pihu’s name.

After a while, Shrishti was finally able to spot Pihu and she brought her to the living room. Everyone gave a sigh of relief on seeing her face and Preeta immediately hugged her. Pihu got scared of seeing Preeta’s tears and she apologized to the entire family for playing a prank on them. Later Karan came downstairs and hugged Pihu, Rakhi commented that the entire family has got attached to Pihu within a day and that Karan’s family is finally completed.

On the other side, Prithvi thinks of ruining Luthra’s happiness by stealing their business paper and using his own interest as and when the correct time arises. Meanwhile, Sona makes a dramatic entire at the Luthra house.

