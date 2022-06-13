Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. It has a massive fan following and people are eagerly waiting for the upcoming season. After 9 successful seasons, the show is headed for a new season this year. The makers have already started approaching famous celebrities to participate in the show. Speaking of which, one of the latest reports claims that Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani has also been asked to participate in this dance reality show.

As per ETimes recent report, the makers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa have apparently approached Kundali Bhagya's Prithvi aka Sanjay Gagnani to participate in the show. However, there is no official confirmation from the actor yet. Earlier, some reports also claimed that Kundali Bhagya's lead actress Shraddha Arya has also been approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's upcoming season. An official confirmation from the actress is yet to be out. This report also claims that along with Sanjay Gagnani, the makers have also approached Erica Fernandes and Adaa Khan to participate in the show.

It is also mentioned that Bollywood superstars and iconic Jodi Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have been approached to be the judges on the show and ace choreographer Farah Khan is also in talks for the third judge. Speaking of Sanjay Gagnani, his character in Kundali Bhagya has been adding ample drama to this daily soap which keeps audiences hooked to watch the next episode. This actor's phenomenal performance has been appreciated by his fans and he surely got more to offer to his audience.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa:

The last season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was telecasted in 2016-2017. The show has had nine successful seasons. Post that, the makers of the show decided to scrap it owing to low TRPs. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was replaced by Dance Deewane, but now the channel has decided to get back the dance reality show, and the pre-production has begun. Reportedly, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's new season is all set to begin from the last week of July or mid-August.

