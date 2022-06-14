Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani reveals he has done the ‘most illogical and bizarre scenes’ in the shows

Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gangani has become a household name with his role of Prithvi in the show. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He has been part of other popular shows including Hamari Devrani, Hamari Saas Leela, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, and others. He has also done a cameo in Ekta Kapoor’s fictional shows Naagin 4 and Naagin 6. The actor recently opened up with Hindustan Times about the type of content on the TV shows and illogical scenes in the shows.

Actor Sanjay Gagnani talked about the regressive content on TV, as shared, “People find entertainment in such content, which is why they watch it. On television medium, it is all about demand and supply. At the end of the day, the goal of makers is to entertain the audiences,” the Kundali Bhagya actor says.

Citing the example of the reality show Bigg Boss, he shared that the contestants keep fighting and most of them don’t compete in a healthy manner, but it is such a popular show. Fiction TV shows are also like that as the audience loves to watch people fight, hence, the maker's design shows that way to cater to that demand.

Mentioning the recent viral dupatta scene from Swaran Ghar, featuring actor Sangita Ghosh, which got a lot of criticism, Gagnani shared, “I have done the most illogical and bizarre scenes. but I never question my writers and directors, because I know that whatever they decide in terms of content, it is to keep the interest and attention of the viewers intact,” he shares.

Talking about the negative reaction of the audience to such scenes, he said that such reactions don’t affect him. He shared that if one knows what they are doing, and if they can laugh at themselves, no trolls or criticism would affect them. He shared that before any one laughs when he does something stupid on the screen or off it, he laughs at himself. If he is not satisfied with his work, he also criticises himself.

On the personal front, the actor who married actor Poonam Preet last November, says things are going smoothly for the couple.

