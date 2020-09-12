Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani tests positive for COVID 19, under home quarantine

Sanjay Gagnani, who plays the role of Prithvi in Kundali Bhagya, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with COVID 19. He is in home quarantine at the moment and is taking all the necessary precautions.

The COVID 19 cases have been on a significant rise lately and even the showbiz world couldn't escape it either. Several celebs in the telly world have been diagnosed with this deadly virus and the recent one to get infected is Sanjay Gagnani who is seen playing a key role in Kundali Bhagya. Confirming the news to Times of India, the actor stated that while he has been tested positive for COVID 19 and has been sent into home quarantine.

Reportedly, Sanjay was suffering from fever and decided to opt for self-isolation along with taking proper rest. The actor has stated that he is taking all the necessary precautions to beat the highly transmissible disease and has been taking kadha along with other immunity boosters like multivitamins, aloe vera, amla and giloy juice. Besides, Sanjay is also taking team, doing gargles of salt water and is also eating lots of fruits. "I'm also doing regular steam inhalation and salt water gargles. I am sipping on warm water to soothe my throat and eating plenty of fruits," Sanjay was quoted saying.

While the actor has been winning hearts with his performance as Prithvi Malhotra in Kundali Bhagya which features Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead, he has also been making the headlines for his love life as he recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Poonam Preet. Talking about his lady love, Sanjay stated, "It has been six blissful years of togetherness. I had chanced upon Poonam's profile on Facebook and added her as a friend on impulse. We started chatting and then, I told her to try her luck as an actor in Mumbai. The rest is history."

To note, recently senior actress Himani Shivpuri was also tested positive for COVID 19. She shared the news of Instagram and wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID, anyone who has come in contact with me should get themselves tested."

