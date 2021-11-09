Kundali Bhagya actors Shraddha Arya & Sanjay Gaganani getting married; Reports

November is surely a wedding month. Right from Bollywood to television, news of actors getting married is coming in. The latest to join the bandwagon is Ekta Kapoor's super hit TV serial 'Kundli Bhagya' actors--Shraddha Arya and Sanjay Gaganani. The two stars are all set to get married in real life. Yes but don’t get confused. Their partners are different. Shraddha Arya is going to get married in Delhi on November 16, 2021 as mentioned in the reports. But the actress is yet to confirm herself.

Reportedly, only a few members of the family are going to attend Shraddha Arya's wedding. She got engaged to an NRI named Jayant in 2015 but soon called off her engagement. Shraddha then dated Alam Singh and the two also broke up 2 months after participating in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Her partner is yet to be disclosed. TV actor Sanjay Gaganani is also going to get married. It is worth mentioning here that he had revealed that he was going to marry his fiance Poonam Preete on November 26.

Reportedly, the actor is getting married on November 26. The wedding will take place in New Delhi. However, the other details of the marriage are yet to be disclosed. An official confirmation is being looked forward from both sides.

Shraddha Arya is one of the top actresses in the television industry currently. She rose to fame with serials like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, and Dream Girl and is currently playing the lead role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya.

