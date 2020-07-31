Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih parts ways with boyfriend Kettan Singh?

Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih, who had opened about her relationship with Kettan Singh in January this year, has apparently broken up and parted ways. Read on to know more.

Anjum Shaikh, who plays the role of Shrishti Arora in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya, surprised everyone when she revealed about her love life. In January this year, the actress opened up about her relationship with RJ-actor-comedian Kettan Singh. However, looks like everything is not going well between the duo now, and they have apparently parted ways. Reports suggest that Anjum and Kettan have called it quits. Trouble in the couple's relationship started arising in March, post which they broke up.

Sharing details about Anjum and Kettan's split up, a source informed the Times of India, that Anjum had made her relationship with Ketta public, after dating him for about a year. But, now incompatibility has sweept in and has led to a lot of issues between the duo. So, the actress has decided to end her relationship with Kettan. They have not spoken to each other since troubles in their love paradise. When another leading portal reached out to Anjum for the same, the actress said that she does not want to comment on anything related to Kettan. On the other hand, Kettan refused to comment at all.

When Anjum had revealed about her relationship Kettan, she had told TOI that he is more than a friend to her, and she is loving the phase of her life. The couple had also welcomed the year 2020 together. Anjum had first met Kettan at an award function in February 2019, which he was hosting.

Talking about Kundali Bhagya, the show stars Shraddha Arya (Preeta) and Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan) in the lead roles. The show started airing fresh episodes from July 13 (2020), post-COVID-19 lockdown.

