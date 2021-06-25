Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya remembers Rishi Kapoor; Says ‘He will always be my forever love’

Shraddha Arya stated that she has a lot of respect and love for Rishi Kapoor because of her mother who has been a big fan of the late actor.

has been among the legendary actors Bollywood has ever witnessed and his demise came as a massive shock for everyone. The veteran actor had breathed his last on April 30, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. And while it’s been over a year since Rishi had passed away, his family, friends and fans continue to miss his presence on the silver screen. Interestingly, Rishi’s fans list also includes Shraddha Arya who is currently seen playing the lead role in Kundali Bhagya opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar.

The actress stated that she happens to be a die-hard fan of Rishi Kapoor and revealed that her mother too has been a huge fan of the late actor. Shraddha said, “I have been a big fan of Rishi ji since my childhood days and have grown up watching his films and dancing to some of his evergreen songs. I believe that a lot of respect and love that I have for him stems from my mother’s love towards Rishi Ji. I remember she used to often hum the songs along with me that were played on the radio or on TV and that’s how I began listening to his songs too. In fact, two of my most favourite songs of Rishi ji are ‘Sagar Jaisi Ankhon Wali’ from the film, Saagar, and 'Main Shayar To Nahin' from Bobby.”

Furthermore, Shraddha also shared her all time favourite movies of the late actor. “Even some of his other films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb and Nagina are my all-time favourites, and I can watch these films anytime, anywhere. After a tiring day on the sets of Kundali Bhagya, Rishi Ji’s melodious music brings a perfect and a peaceful end to my day. He will always be my forever love and crush; he will always be in our hearts,” she added.

