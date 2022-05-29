Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya shares glimpse of her house after robbery: Nevermind, will begin again

Shraddha Arya, who plays the lead in the popular TV show Kundali Bhagya recently bought a new house in Andheri, Mumbai. She wanted to stay closer to her parents' house and therefore made this heavy purchase. The actress was very enthusiastic about doing the interiors of her house and had hired an interior designer for it. However, the actress was taken aback when she realised that the designer she hired had conned her. Shraddha reported that the designer ran away with her money too. She took to her social media to express her disbelief and anger over this issue.

The Kundali Bhagya actress shared a few pictures on her Instagram story informing her followers about the situation. She even shared a screenshot of the interior designer's profile and wrote in one of her posts, "The interior designer I thought I can trust has broken things in my house and run away with the fittings and other material after I had paid 95% of the amount that he himself quoted me. Can’t believe this happened to me while I was away." Once again, Shraddha Arya shared a video and gave a glimpse into her house which is yet to be renovated. Sharing the video, she wrote, "The state of my house :( Nevermind will begin again (sic)"

Shraddha was in Vishakhapatnam with her husband Rahul Nagal for a few days while her house was on renovation. In an interview with Etimes, she said, "I was looking for an interior designer online that's when I found him. I hired him to do my house after I got married in November last year. He had promised to finish the work in four months but it took longer than that. The amount he quoted was in lakhs and I have already paid him around 95% of that. Now he has gone away with my money as well as all the material that I had bought for the house."

On the professional front, Shraddha has worked in many popular shows including 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki,' 'Tumhari Paakhi,' 'Dream Girl,' etc.

