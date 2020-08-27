Kundali Bhagya becomes the MOST watched TV show during UNLOCK phase; TMKOC, TKSS, Anupamaa and IBD follow

Kundali Bhagya has achieved yet another feat to become the most watched show on Indian Television during the unlock phase in the country. Read on to know more.

The entertainment industry was hit by a massive blow, when shootings were canceled for weeks together due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic. The Indian Television industry was shut for many-many days for the first time, affecting the daily workers and also the audiences. The shootings of TV shows, movies, and web shows came to a complete standstill from 19th March 2020 considering the lockdown due to the COVID-19 crisis. However, after almost three months, situations slowly started getting back to normal.

Shootings of shows began in the first week of July, and fresh episodes of many popular daily soaps began airing from July 13. Now, it has been close to two months that the shootings have been running smoothly, and TV shows are keeping viewers entertained. Most of the people being locked in their homes have a major effect on the media consumption patterns. While there was a vast variety of options on OTT platforms with even films going digital, Indian TV viewers missed their daily soap dramas.

So, when the fresh episodes of TV shows began airing post lockdown, they grabbed many eyeballs, with their fresh storyline, and among them to become the most-watched was none other than Kundali Bhagya. Yes, the Zee TV popular drama starring Shradhha Arya (Preeta) and Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan) went on to achieve a huge feat to become the most-watched TV show during the unlock phase as it returned with a 'bang' with some intriguing episodes.

With Kundali Bhagya capturing the top stop of most-watched TV shows during the unlock phase, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, Anupamaa, The Kapil Sharma Show and India's Best Dancer followed suit. A report in Mid-Day quotes Shailesh Kapoor, CEO, Ormax Media, revealing, 'With fresh episodes being aired from July, Kundali Bhagya has become the most-watched show followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Anupamaa, The Kapil Sharma Show and India's Best Dancer.'Though he did not divulge into numbers, he shared that the results have arrived at the basis of the social media buzz generated by each offering, its reach, and appeal.

Well, Kundali Bhagya has been taking the top spot on TRP charts ever since its inception, all thanks to PreeRan's chemistry. TMKOC started airing fresh episodes from July 22, while Anupamma was premiered its first-ever episode post lockdown and received a great response.

