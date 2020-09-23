Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar's VIDEO with onscreen 'Gharwali & Baharwali' Shraddha Arya, Swati is hilarious

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan) went the Anil Kapoor way in his latest Instagram post with his reel-life 'Gharwali- Baharwali' - Shraddha Arya (Preeta) and Swati Kappor (Mahira). Take a look.

Kundali Bhagya has been reigning the TRP charts for quite some time, and there's a reason behind it. The intriguing storyline of the show, PreeRan's chemistry, and the unexpected twists have kept fans hooked to the show since its inception. According to the current track, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) defeated Mahira (Swati Kapoor) and got married to the love of her life Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) again.

Following the rituals, Preeta and Karan have dressed for their wedding reception. While Karan dislikes Preeta now, he still helped her choose a saree for the function, and she helped him put cufflinks on his shirt, a complete husband-wife behaviour. However, Mahira is going to play a trick and try to snatch away Preeta's position in the reception ceremony. And for this, Mahira will dress up exactly like Preeta, and appear in front of the guests. While this is the drama going on, in the show, Dheeraj has a quirky take on it.

Dheeraj recently took to his Instagram handle to share a funny BTS video with Shraddha and Arya, and it has caught everyone's attention. Well, the actor went the Anil Kapoor way to introduce his onscreen Gharwali and Baharwali, and it has left fans in splits.

In the video, Dheeraj is seen showing off his 'swag' with co-stars Shraddha and Swati. In the backdrop, we can hear the song 'Ek Taraf Hai Gharwali, Ek Taraf Baharwali' by Udit Narayan, Anuradha Sriram from the Hindi movie 'Gharwali Baharwali starring Anil Kapoor, , Rambha.

While Dheeraj is looking dapper in a jazzy black suit, the two beauties are dressed up in off-white sarees and embellished jewellery, and look identical. The trio looks quite appealing in their outfits, and their bond in the video is quite evident. Well, we must say, the Kundali Bhagya team certainly knows how to make the most of every moment, and their BTS moments are always 'LIT.'

Here's a glimpse of Dheeraj, Shraddha, and Swati's BTS video:

Though the video received a lot of reactions from fans, the best one was from Dheeraj's real-life wife Vinny Arora. She commented, 'What a lucky guy,' with a laughing emoticon. Shraddha and Swati also shared the videos on their Instagram handles. Are you excited about the high-intensity drama in Kundali Bhagya? Let us know in the comment section below.

