Kundali Bhagya fame Anjum Fakih makes big revelation; Confesses being in love

Kundali Bhagya fame Anjum Fakih has been winning audience hearts from her role of Srishty in the show. She has gained huge attention for her performance. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media. However, recently held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and revealed many personal details of her life. Among them, one of the most interesting revelations is about her love life. Yes, she is in love as admitted by her on the session. This news immediately started trending.

During the session, one of the users asked her if she is in love and she confessed, “Yes, I am...” with a blushing emoji. Another fan asked if she could reveal details about who is her boyfriend. And she wrote, "That's the secret I will never tell...You know you love me...Xoxo.” She was not ready to reveal many details about her love life. To note, it was reported that she broke with her boyfriend Kettan Singh in 2020 and had cited compatibility as the reason.

She also made an interesting revelation related to her show. She said, “I auditioned for the role of Preeta and Shrishti both...Did look test for both...But finally bagged shrishti.”

Anjum mentioned Khoon Bhari Maang, Vishwatma, Ajooba as her favourite movies. Talking about her WhatsApp display picture when a fan asked, she shared that it is a shayari that reads, “Galib ne ye sochkar tod di maala... Gin kar kyun naam lu uska jo behisab deta hai.”

