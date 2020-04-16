Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar REVEALS his social media accounts were hacked; Actor files a complaint

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar recently revealed that all his social media have been hacked. Here's the step that he has taken.

Dheeraj Dhoopar who has been winning hearts as Karan in Kundali Bhagya opposite Shraddha Arya (Preeta), recently came up with a piece of shocking news. He revealed on Twitter that his social media handles have been hacked. Yes, you read that right! The actor's social media accounts were hacked by someone. Sharing the news with his fans, Dheeraj revealed that his Instagram, Facebook account and page were hacked recently. However, the actor has after a lot of effort managed to recover them again on April 14, 2020. He did so by filing a complaint with the respective social media teams.

The actor further requested everyone to ignore any messages that may have been shared during the last few days. He also urged people to avoid believing in screenshots about him that were spread at that time. The handsome hunk further revealed that one of his fan pages has also fallen prey to hacking. He asked everyone to be cautious and take notice of his message. Post getting access to all his social handles, the Kuch Toh Log Kahenge actor circulated this message everywhere.

Take a look at Dheerja's post here:

Talking about the actor, he started his journey with Colors TV's show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. Later he went on to star in many daily soaps, gained popularity as Prem Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. He was paired opposite Dipika Kakar in the show, and their on-screen jodi was loved by many.

Speaking of Dheeraj's current show, Kundali Bhagya, it has been reigning the TRP charts for a long time now. It is a spin-off series of Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya but has earned more popularity than its sister show now. Viewers love Shradhha and Dheeraj's chemistry on the show and have also given them a nickname 'PreeRan.' With the Coronavirus lockdown, fans are missing new episodes of the show, but a re-run of old episodes is keeping them entertained

