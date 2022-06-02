Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar to sign a Punjabi film post his exit from the show?

Kundali Bhagya starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most popular shows on screens and enjoys a massive fan following. The recent reports claimed that Dheeraj Dhoopar, who essays the main character, Karan will soon bid adieu to the show. Dheeraj was part of this show for 5 long years and his pairing with Shraddha Arya was immensely loved by their fans. However, Dheeraj wishes to explore new opportunities and has decided to quit the show. Also, Dheeraj exiting Kundali Bhagya has been a mutual decision with the makers. The makers have roped in Shakti Arora to be the new lead in the show.

As per the Hindustan Times report, Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set to achieve another milestone as he will make his silver screen debut with a Punjabi film. The sources informed the portal that Dheeraj is not quitting Kundali Bhagya instead the actor will take a break and later will return to the show. Reportedly, Shakti's track in the show is going to be temporary and he will just add drama to the entire upcoming plot as the show is set to take a leap of five years as well.

The report further states that Dheeraj will wrap up the shoot for Kundali Bhagya on June 5 and June 9 will be his last day of the shoot. The source says, "Dheeraj is expected to make a comeback in two to three months. His re-entry will be as Mihir Virani from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.” It is also said that he will soon start prepping for his upcoming Punjabi film and might also take a paternity break with his firstborn baby being on the way. However, an official statement from Dheeraj is yet to be out.

About Kundali Bhagya:

Kundali Bhagya is a spinoff of the popular show Kumkum Bhagya, featuring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. The story revolves around the love story of Preetha and Karan. Preeta's simple life turns chaotic when Karan marries her under unconventional circumstances. However, as a dutiful wife, she vows to nurture and protect her new family from those out to destroy them. The show is directed by Sameer Kulkarni, Abhishek Kumar, R. Paul, and Aman Varpe. On TRP, the show fluctuates often, but it has always maintained its position in the top 10 shows list.

