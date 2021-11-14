Kundali Bhagya fame Mansi Srivastava to marry beau Kapil Tejwani in January; Reports

It looks like wedding bells are ringing not only in Bollywood but in Television too. As Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding are keeping news buzzed, amid this another television actress Mansi Srivastava’s wedding news report are also coming in. The report says that she is going to get married to her long time beau Kapil Tejwani next year in January. The news is shared by The Times of India. Recently, Shraddha Arya, Sanjay Gagnani’s wedding news was also reported.

As mentioned in The Times of India, the wedding will take place in Mumbai. Reportedly, Mansi and Kapil met at the shoot of commercial years ago. They have been dating since 2019. The couple is in the process of finalising the venue and making other arrangements for their big day. But still, an official confirmation is awaited. The actress has not confirmed anything in this regard. To note, the beau is a food and travel photographer by profession.

On the work front, Mansi is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya. She made her television debut in 2012 through Suvreen Guggal and gained popularity with her performances in Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Sasural Simar Ka, Ishqbaaaz, Divya Drishti and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

For the unversed, in 2019, Mansi announced separation from her fiance actor Mohit Abrol. The couple has mutually decided to end their relationship after dating for over six years. They got engaged in 2016 in a private ceremony in Dharamshala.

