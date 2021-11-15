Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya looks ecstatic in multicolored salwar suit at her pre wedding rituals; WATCH

Popular television actress Shraddha Arya will be tying the knot on November 16th and the pre-wedding rituals have already kickstarted. Reportedly, Shraddha flew to Delhi from Mumbai a few days ago as the rituals for her wedding started from November 13th itself. And now, a video of the Kundali Bhagya actress partaking in the rituals has surfaced online.

As per reports, Kundali Bhagya’s Preeta aka Shraddha will be tying the nuptial knot with an Indian Navy Officer named Rahul Sharma. The wedding, which is on November 16th, will be an intimate affair with family and friends. Yesterday, a video surfaced online where Shraddha could be seen being part of a pre-wedding ritual. The actress had an unmissable wedding glow on her, as she could not stop smiling and gushing. The to-be-bride looked beautiful in a multicolored salwar suit. She paired it with a light pink dupatta, while punctuating the look with open hair, soft-glam makeup, and dangling earrings.

Shraddha smiled excitedly as a lady put a tika on her forehead. The actress also folded her hands and took blessings from an earthen lamp placed on a puja thali in front of her.

Take a look:

As per reports, Shraddha and Rahul’s wedding venue is Delhi’s Andaz Hotel, Aerocity. The actress is apparently very private about her wedding. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, a source close to Shraddha said, “The groom’s name is Rahul Sharma and he works in the Navy. He is a family friend and a low-key guy, who prefers staying away from social media and showbiz. Interestingly, it is an arranged marriage turned into love.”

