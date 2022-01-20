Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya recovers from COVID-19, returns to work

Here is a good news for all the fans of Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya as the actress has finally recovered from coronavirus infection. The actress who enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and stays active on it shared the news with her loved ones. As soon as she recovered from the virus, the 34-year-old actor resumed work. It shows how much she loves working. The actress shared a bunch of stories on her Instagram handle from work too.

Shraddha posted a small video on the Insta story. While sharing the news, she wrote, “Finally –ve, and back at work” along with a sticker saying “#Gratitude.” She posted the video from her vanity. Recently, she shared photos with her husband from their honeymoon. She captioned it, “Well, he did look back at me in the next picture but I had moved my glare off him by then lol!! When you’re apart, looking at your pictures together and reminiscing those scenes is what you see yourself doing almost all the time. But we are warriors (he, literally), we’ll SAIL through this…. Until we Miss glances again! #ShraddhaAryaNagal

See Shraddha’s Insta story here:

Shraddha married naval commander Rahul Nagal in November last year. The couple got married in the presence of family and friends in Delhi. Their wedding was attended by actress' Kundali Bhagya co-stars Anjum Fakih and Supriya Shukla, Shashank Vyas, among others.

On the work front, Shraddha has appeared in several TV shows including Kundali Bhagya, Dreamgirl: Ek Ladki Deewani Si, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki among others.

