Kundali Bhagya gearing up for a major twist in the plot; Twinkle Vasisht shares an interesting BTS video

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on the TV screens and has been running successfully for the past many years. The show features ace actors including Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anjum Fakih, Manit Joura, and others. The show is a spinoff of Ekta Kapoor's hit drama series Kumkum Bhagya.

In the daily soap, Shraddha and Dheeraj play the roles of Preeta and Karan respectively and their on-screen chemistry has become a huge hit among the fans. The viewers hail their pairing on social media and fondly refer to them as Preeran.

The show Kundali Bhagya has witnessed many interesting twists and turns in the story in recent times. There was a leap of two years shown in the plot. Now, one of the prominent characters of the show Twinkle Vasisht, who plays the role of Kritika, has shared an interesting BTS from the sets.

Twinkle is seen dancing with her on-screen husband Prithvi, played by the actor Sanjay Gagnani, in the serial.

Take a look:

The dance sequence looks quite interesting and dramatic at the same time. It promises a lot of drama and some intriguing twists in the story.

As per the recent plot of the show, Nagre enters the Luthra house to attend the party. As he walks inside and looks around, he sees Prithvi at a distance. He then goes towards him and sees a person putting a handkerchief on his mouth to make him unconscious. Before Nagre helps Prithvi, the person manages to drag the unconscious Prithvi away. On the other hand, Sameer talks to Kareena and Dadi and tries to make them realise that Preeta being the owner of the house is better than Prithvi being the owner. He also tries to convince them that Preeta is trying to help them and asks them to support her, but Kareena lashes out at him for supporting Preeta.



