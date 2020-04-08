Kundali Bhagya: Interesting facts from Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's show that will leave you amazed

Here are some intriguing facts about Ekta Kapoor's romantic drama Kundali Bhagya that we bet you did not know. Read on to know more about Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan and Shraddha Arya aka Preeta's popular show.

Kundali Bhagya is one show that has made a special place in viewers' hearts. Ever since its release, the show has become the talk-of-the-town. Starring Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura in the lead roles, the Ekta Kapoor romantic drama has come as a breath of fresh air on TV. The story revolves around has four characters, their different traits, profession, and aspirations. With this fresh cast, audiences had high expectations with it, and unsurprisingly, it did not disappoint anyone.

The romantic saga had a great start and it only got better with time. Although it has completed almost 2 successful years on the small screen, it is still very meaty and fresh. Within this short span, Karan and Preeta won many hearts with their epic love story, and are now touted as one of the best on-screen couples. Fans are in all 'awe' of their chemistry and have fondly nicknamed them as #PreeRan.

While some feel that the story is again all about love, drama, kidnapping, and separation, many find it quite relatable and less-dramatic as compared to other daily soap operas. Each one has its own opinion, but there's no denying the fact that Kundali Bhagya's popularity is almost unbeatable. The show has been reigning the TRP charts for a long time. Though we have not been to crack the code of its massive impact on the audience, we've brought to you some facts about the show today, which are surely going to make your eyes pop.

Here are some compelling facts bout Kundali Bhagya that you must know:

1. As most of us know, Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off series of Kumkum Bhagya. It is the first-of-its-kind concept introduced on the small screen. It is an extension of Zee TV's popular drama, revolving around Pragya's (Sriti Jha) long-lost sisters - Preeta and Shrishti.

2. Kundali Bhagya became the largest weekday Hindi fiction launch across all GECs (General Entertainment Channels) in 2017. It aired its first episode on 12 July 2017.

3. In its debut week itself, Kundali Bhagya became the fourth-most-watched TV show with an unbelievable TRP rating. In November, the show took the top spot on the TRP chart and maintained it until December that year.

4. Unlike Kumkum Bhagya, the focus in this show has shifted to Pragya. While Abhi's life was always given importance in Kumkum Bhagya with Pragya having a backseat, tables have turned with Kundali Bhagya. Yes, with this spin-off the focus has shifted to Pragya entirely.

5. Kundali Bhagya used the Manmohan Desai formula to reunite lost children with their parents. Preeta and Srishti head to Mumbai after their father's death in search of their mother. Just what we get to see, in famous Bollywood movies!

6. It is a perfect blend of new and old. While it has the best of Kumkum Bhagya characters, it has a fresh and interesting storyline. The plot moves at a decent pace with a mix of predictable and unpredictable twists and turns, making it relatable and engrossing.

7. The Ekta Kapoor drama has won the Best TV show (Popular) award thrice at various award functions, while Kundali Bhagya was nominated four times.

8. Preeta disguised as Charlie Chaplin to enter Karan's house. After late in Mr. India, Shraddha perhaps, is the only other female actor in who tried her hands on the Chaplin-esque look with all his typical mannerisms. And we must say, she nailed it!

9. Just like all other stories, #PreeRan's love story is also a mixture of love, emotions, and fights. But their's is with a modern twist. Usually, we don't see female characters venting out their anger on their better-halves, but Preeta is bold and beautiful. During one the 'tom and jerry' moments in the show, Preeta was irked by Karan's antics and called him 'badtameez.' (ill-mannered)

10. Though Kumkum Bhagya has been fetching amazing TRPs for long, Kundali Bhagya was brought into play at just the right time to act as its savior. When the spin-off show was released, Kumkum Bhagya was at the peak of popularity. And hadn't Kundali Bhagya been dropped, the sister show would have more or less dropped down owing to its monotonous and stretched story.

