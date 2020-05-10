Kundali Bhagya jodi Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar join hands for a music video; PreeRan fans are excited

Kundali Bhagya jodi Shraddha Arya (Preeta) and Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan) will soon be seen in a music video together. Take a look the poster here.

If there's one on-screen couple that has been winning hearts consistently, it has to be Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar. The two are seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama Kundali Bhagya, which has been reigning the TRP charts, ever since its inception. While Shraddha is seen as Preeta, Dheeraj plays the role of Karan. Fans love them as a jodi, and lovingly call them as 'PreeRan.' Their chemistry and bond have left everyone awe-struck, and they are touted to be one of the cutest reel life pairs.

However, amid the Coronavirus-infused lockdown, new episodes of Kundali Bhagya are missing and viewers are missing PreeRan's cute nok-jhok on TV. But, there's a piece of good news for all Dheeraj and Shraddha fans. Well, to treat their fans, the duo has joined hands for an upcoming music video. Yes, you read that right! The two will soon be seen in a peppy track, 'Viah Nai Karauna’. Dheeraj took to his Instagram handle to share the first poster of this collaboration.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya: Karan and Preeta's adorable moments from the show will make you root for #PreeRan

In the poster, Dheeraj and Shraddha can be seen all happy as they groove to a song. While Dheeraj looks dapper in a blue jacket, Shraddha looks beautiful in an off-white lehenga. Their chemistry is sizzling, and it is sure a treat for all PreeRan fans. The music of the song is composed by Rajat Nagpal, while the lyrics are penned down by Babbu.

As soon as Dheeraj shared the poster, fans went gaga over them, and couldn't control their excitement. And the highlight is that the song is going to release in four days from now. Yes, the song will be dropped in on 14th May 2020. This comes as a breath of fresh air for all fans who were yearning to see the duo on-screen again, and it will surely help them drive off their quarantine blues.

Take a look at the Dheeraj-Shraddha's song's poster here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see the adorable duo together in this music video? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Love Story: Star couple's journey will give you real life Karan & Preeta vibes

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×