Kundali Bhagya July 12, Written Update: Prithvi exposes Mahira

In the previous episode, Preeta confesses to Karan that she wants to be a mother which leaves him utterly surprised. Now, let’s see what happens in the next episode.

Preeta informs Karan that Kareena Bua and Dadi support the decision of having a little child in the house. On the other hand, Prithvi visits Mahira and informs her that he knows everything about the accident and threatens her that he will destroy her because of all the pain that she has caused Sherlyn. Mahira refuses all the allegations put up by Prithvi.

Karan informs his mother that he and Preeta are ready to have a child and that brightens up her mood and she tries to forget the sorrow caused due to the miscarriage.

Mahira and Prithvi were seen threatening each other on the accident and their wrongdoings. Later, Sarla and Janki visit Luthra's house when Mahira decides to tell the entire family about Prithvi and his doings. To protect himself, Prithvi announces that Mahira tried to kill Sherlyn, which leaves the entire family in shock.

Mahira tries to deny the allegations but Prithvi insists that he can prove that Mahira was the one who tried to kill Sherlyn and caused the miscarriage.

While the chaos was going on, Shristi ponders over the fact that something must be wrong in the paradise of Prithvi, Mahira, and Sherlyn that caused them to go behind each other’s back.

What will happen next? Will Mahir be able to prove herself innocent or Prithvi will be able to come up with proof?

