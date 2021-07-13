Kundali Bhagya July 13, 2021, Written Update: Rakhi slaps Mahira, asks her to leave the house

In the previous episode, Prithvi and Mahira get into a massive argument in front of the Luthra's. Read on to know what happened in today’s episode of Kundali Bhagya.

In the previous episode, Prithvi and Mahira get into a massive argument in front of the Luthra's. Now let’s see what happens in this episode. Mahira denies the allegations put up by Prithvi, and insists that she wants to disclose all the misdeeds performed by him. But Prithvi kept claiming that Mahira was the reason behind Sherlyn’s miscarriage which brought sorrow and pain to the family. Rishabh intervenes and asks Prithvi if he is sure of what he is claiming, and threatens that if his allegations turn out to be false then he won't be spared.

Prithvi says that he has proof to which Mahira responds that she knows about Prithvi's wrong-doings. Before Mahira could say another word, Prithvi announced that Mahira will falsely claim that he and Sherlyn are in an affair. This announcement leaves the family stunned. Later, Prithvi asserts that he has proof that can expose Mahira and all her lies. He shows CCTV footage of Mahira pushing Sherlyn in front of the truck that caused the accident. The entire family was in disbelief and felt numb after watching the footage. Subsequently, they were able to connect the dots and realize that Mahira took this step as revenge against Karan’s marriage.

However, Mahira still kept defending herself which led to Rakhi slapping her, and was asked to leave the house immediately. Sherlyn suggests that the only way to bring happiness back into their house is by getting Prithvi and Kritika married. Everyone agreed to it. While leaving the Luthra house, Mahira vows to avenge her humiliation and bring Prithvi and Sherlyn down. Will this be the end of Mahira’s journey? Stay tuned to know what happens in the next episode.

